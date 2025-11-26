Dominican Republic to host Chemex Grulac 2026 for the first time

Netherlands.- The Dominican Republic has been selected to host Chemex Grulac 2026, a multinational exercise of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This initiative brings together the States Parties of the region to strengthen their operational, institutional, and technical capacities for responding to chemical incidents or attacks. It represents a major step for regional cooperation and preparedness in chemical safety.

During the OPCW Conference of States Parties in The Hague, Dominican Ambassador Carlos de la Mota highlighted the importance of this designation for the country’s international projection. He emphasized that the selection is the result of coordinated diplomatic efforts led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Dominican Embassy in the Netherlands, the Directorate of Security and Defense, and the Ministry of Defense. He also expressed gratitude for the support provided by Canada, Spain, and the European Union.

For the implementation of Chemex Grulac 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will collaborate closely with the Dominican Ministry of Defense. Together with specialized national and regional agencies, they will ensure the technical, logistical, and operational execution of the exercise, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to chemical emergency preparedness and regional collaboration.