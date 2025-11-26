ONDA offers free work registration for authors at Mercadexpo UNIBE

Santo Domingo.- The National Copyright Office (ONDA) announced that creators participating in Mercadexpo 2025 will be able to register their artistic, literary, and scientific works free of charge during the event. The initiative, established through Resolution 011-2025 and signed by director José Rubén Gonell Cosme, aims to promote intellectual property protection in an important academic and business space.

The measure grants a full registration fee waiver for works submitted in person from November 26 to 28 at UNIBE, where the marketing and business fair will take place. ONDA also stated that internal procedures will ensure proper implementation and that the resolution will be widely publicized across its communication channels.

Mercadexpo—recognized as one of the country’s leading marketing congresses—will focus its 2025 edition on the theme “Emotion,” highlighting how emotional connection influences purchasing decisions, brand loyalty, and memorable experiences. Over three days, attendees will participate in conferences, workshops, networking sessions, and certification programs featuring international experts.

ONDA’s decision to offer free registration during the fair reinforces the importance of safeguarding creativity, especially in an environment that brings together students, professionals, and businesses. The initiative provides creators with an opportunity to protect their work while engaging with the latest trends in marketing and the growing role of emotions in today’s competitive marketplace.