Research shows 56.5% of Dominicans in the U.S. have postgraduate degrees

Santo Domingo.- At a conference organized by the National Institute of Migration (INM RD), researcher Raúl Delgado Wise highlighted a striking statistic: 56.5% of Dominicans living in the United States hold postgraduate degrees, compared to just 2.6% in the Dominican Republic. His keynote address focused on the rise of skilled migration within the global system of cognitive capitalism, where knowledge, innovation and highly trained human capital drive economic competitiveness.

The event gathered academics, specialists and international organizations to analyze how the Dominican diaspora participates in global innovation networks. Delgado Wise explained how major technological ecosystems—such as Silicon Valley—depend heavily on foreign talent, noting that one-third of doctorates awarded in the U.S. go to migrants. He also warned that the privatization of knowledge deepens global inequalities while creating technological dependence of the north on the south.

Elba Franco, director of the National School of Migration, celebrated the recent graduation of 25 professionals from the Master’s in Migration Policies and Development, emphasizing that scientific research is essential for designing effective public policy. INM RD director Wilfredo Lozano thanked participants and highlighted the need for an “insular perspective” in migration governance, expressing interest in integrating Haitian students into future academic programs.

Overall, the conference underscored the opportunities and challenges posed by skilled migration for the Dominican Republic, especially regarding talent retention, innovation capacity, and evidence-based policymaking.