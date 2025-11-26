U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrives in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arrived this Wednesday afternoon at Las Américas International Airport (AILA), becoming the first sitting U.S. Secretary of War to visit the Dominican Republic. He was welcomed in the Ambassadors’ Hall by members of the Executive Branch shortly after landing, according to Listín Diario.

Although his official schedule begins at 2:30 p.m. with a meeting with President Luis Abinader in the Green Room of the National Palace, Hegseth is expected to hold preliminary discussions aboard his plane with personnel from the U.S. Embassy.

President Abinader had previously highlighted that the visit would strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in efforts to combat drug trafficking, an area in which both nations have intensified coordination in recent years.