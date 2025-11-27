Abinader breaks ground on US$700M City Center project

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader broke ground on the City Center by Lady Lee, a US$700 million mixed-use megaproject that promises to transform the urban and commercial landscape of Santo Domingo East. The development is expected to generate more than 6,000 direct jobs and thousands more indirectly, reinforcing the country’s strong investment climate.

Abinader emphasized that the project reflects the Dominican Republic’s economic momentum and highlighted Lady Lee’s confidence in the nation’s stability. Located along the Autopista de las Américas, just minutes from Las Américas International Airport, the complex will integrate commerce, housing, tourism, and services under a modern, sustainable “city center” model with energy-efficient and environmentally responsible systems.

Lady Lee Corporation president Rachid Maalouf described City Center as a world-class development that will reshape Santo Domingo East’s urban fabric. It will feature over 400 commercial spaces, restaurants, entertainment venues, health and financial services, as well as hotel, residential, and office towers. The project will also include urban improvements to enhance mobility and connectivity in the area.