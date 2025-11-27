Airport Department activates High-Season Plan to manage holiday passenger surge

Santo Domingo.- The Airport Department (DA) has activated its High-Season Passenger Flow Management Plan to ensure smoother operations at all international airports during the busy Christmas travel period. The plan, developed in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) and all airport-sector agencies, aims to streamline arrivals and departures amid the expected surge in passenger traffic.

The updated guidelines were presented during a session of the Airport Commission, which approved their distribution to airport operators and concessionaires so they can implement the necessary measures. DA director Víctor Pichardo said the initiative focuses on guaranteeing passengers a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience.

The plan includes coordinated actions among agencies such as Customs (DGA), Migration, IDAC, JAC, and CESAC, ensuring increased staffing, adjusted work shifts, and other operational enhancements to handle the seasonal influx of travelers.

The Airport Commission, chaired by Public Works Minister Eduardo Estrella, also includes the DA director as secretary, representatives from Mitur, and the heads of DGA, IDAC, CESAC, Migration, along with two members appointed by the Executive Branch.