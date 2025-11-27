Alianza País leader warns government’s U.S. deal violates sovereignty

Santo Domingo.- Alianza País president Guillermo Moreno criticized the government for authorizing the U.S. Department of War to use the San Isidro Air Base and Las Américas International Airport for logistical military operations, calling the decision unconstitutional and a threat to national sovereignty.

Moreno argued that, despite being presented as cooperation against drug trafficking, the measure could enable the preparation of military actions against countries such as Venezuela and Colombia, which he described as “sister nations.” He stressed that the authorization violates constitutional principles, undermines the country’s neutrality, and contradicts international norms promoting non-intervention and peaceful conflict resolution.

The political leader reminded that the Dominican Republic has experienced two U.S. military interventions in its history, giving it what he called a “moral and political responsibility” to oppose any action that could facilitate aggression toward other Latin American states.

Moreno urged the government to reverse the decision and encouraged the public to remain alert. He emphasized that the nation must act “with dignity” and avoid becoming a platform for foreign military interests or regional tensions.