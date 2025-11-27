DGA publishes new Traveler’s Manual for tourists and Dominican citizens

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) has introduced a new Traveler’s Manual aimed at providing tourists and Dominican citizens with clear guidance on the items they can bring into or take out of the country without paying taxes. The manual consolidates essential customs rules in a simple, accessible format to enhance traveler experience and support the country’s competitiveness.

The manual specifies permitted items and quantities for personal luggage—including medicines, toys, sports equipment, alcohol, tobacco, cosmetics, supplements, and food products—as well as the allowed limits for gifts and duty-free purchases. It also outlines rules for carrying cash, including the obligation to declare amounts exceeding US$10,000, and reinforces the mandatory use of the e-Ticket system. Travelers are also guided on obtaining permits for restricted products through the VUCE platform.

In addition, the manual warns about prohibited or restricted goods such as fresh fruit, controlled substances, uncertified devices, and items intended for commercial use. It also includes instructions on the entry of pets, pet food, and assistive devices for people with disabilities.