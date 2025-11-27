Government launches bidding process for Amber Highway

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), through the RD-Vial Trust, has opened the public tender process for the design and construction of the road that will connect Santiago’s Northern Bypass with the Puerto Plata–Sosúa highway, a key component of the Amber Highway project.

Interested bidders can obtain the Terms and Conditions beginning Thursday from the Purchasing and Contracting Department of the RD-Vial Trust, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., or download them from the institution’s official website.

The tender requires the submission of both a Technical Proposal (Envelope A) and an Economic Proposal (Envelope B), which may be delivered digitally through the Dominican State’s SECP platform or physically in sealed envelopes. Physical proposals will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the RD-Vial Trust Meeting Room. The public opening of the technical proposals will follow the timeline established in the tender’s Specific Conditions.

The MOPC emphasized that all participants must be registered in the State Supplier Registry (RPE), administered by the General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP), in order to submit valid bids.