Vice President inaugurates Cotoperí Solar, largest photovoltaic complex in Central America and the Caribbean

La Romana.- Vice President Raquel Peña inaugurated Cotoperí Solar on Wednesday, the largest photovoltaic complex in Central America and the Caribbean. Located in Guaymate, La Romana, the project has a nominal capacity of 162.6 MW and is made up of three solar plants that will produce 286 GWh of clean energy annually—avoiding more than 210,000 tons of CO₂ emissions, the equivalent of planting 5.5 million trees.

The ceremony was attended by Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos; Acciona President and CEO José Manuel Entrecanales; JMMB Dominican Republic Executive President Juan José Melo; and Grupo País CEO Juan Carlos País. Acciona Energía holds a 51% stake in the project, while the remaining 49% is owned by Cotosolar Holding, comprising the JMMB Sustainable Energy Fund (FES), Grupo País, and other investors.

Cotoperí Solar has already generated economic and social benefits in the region, including more than 600 direct and indirect jobs during its construction. The project has also launched community initiatives that support over 3,500 people, such as job placement programs prioritizing local workers, vocational and entrepreneurship training, and road safety campaigns.

In partnership with Centro Arcoíris and acciona.org, Cotoperí Solar is helping improve water and sanitation access for more than 4,500 residents in the Bella Vista and Villa Penca communities in Bajos de Haina.