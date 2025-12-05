Dominican Republic assumes pro-tempore presidency of Central American Agricultural Council

Panama City.- Dominican Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz assumed the pro-tempore presidency of the Central American Agricultural Council (CAC) during an official meeting held in Panama City. The appointment highlights the Dominican Republic’s growing reputation as a regional leader in agricultural productivity, innovation, biosecurity, and institutional strengthening.

The country’s selection reflects the confidence earned through Cruz’s leadership, which has focused on effective policies, direct support to producers, and improvements across key agricultural value chains. By taking on this new role, the Dominican Republic commits to advancing regional cooperation, food security, and rural development among the member states of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

This presidency represents an opportunity to reinforce the region’s agricultural sector and reaffirms the strong performance and direction of Dominican agriculture.