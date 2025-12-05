INTRANT technicians to receive advanced traffic management training in New York

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) will strengthen its traffic management capabilities through specialized training provided by experts at New York City’s Traffic Control Center. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernize mobility systems and enhance road safety in the Dominican Republic.

The announcement was made during a visit by INTRANT Director Milton Morrison and New York Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez, who reviewed progress under the cooperation agreements between both institutions. During a tour of the TMC & OER facilities, NYC DOT teams presented an advanced traffic management model based on real-time monitoring, automated traffic signal control, camera-based supervision, and coordinated incident response. Dominican technicians will be trained directly by specialists in these areas.

The delegation also met veteran technicians, including Mohamad Talas, known for his expertise in traffic technology. This cooperation aligns with the agreements established under the RD Se Mueve plan, which focuses on modernizing traffic management and road safety nationwide.