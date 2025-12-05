Small fire quickly contained at Chamber of Deputies

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies reported that a small fire occurred this Friday morning, December 5, in the kitchen area of the Office of the President of the Chamber. Firefighters from the National District responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control.

No employees were harmed, and the incident has been fully contained. Authorities will investigate the cause of the fire, and updates will be shared through official communication channels.

The Chamber expressed its appreciation to those who showed concern and thanked the fire department for its rapid and effective response.