U.S. military aircraft expected to arrive in the Dominican Republic in the coming days

Santo Domingo.- Several U.S. military aircraft will arrive in the Dominican Republic in the coming days as part of an operational support deployment in the Caribbean. Authorized by the Dominican government, the aircraft will have temporary permits to operate from restricted areas at San Isidro Air Base and Las Américas International Airport. The cooperation agreement covers surveillance, transport, and technical support missions.

Aircraft expected to take part include the KC-130 tanker and the C-130 Hercules, two of the U.S. Air Force’s most versatile and widely used platforms. The C-130, in service since 1954, is one of the most successful military transport aircraft in history. Designed for rugged operations during the Cold War, it has been used in conflicts such as Vietnam and Desert Storm, as well as major humanitarian missions in Haiti, during Hurricane Katrina, and in global disaster zones. Its latest version, the C-130J, remains a benchmark in tactical airlift.

The KC-130, introduced in the 1960s, serves as a tanker and logistics aircraft, enabling aerial refueling for fighter jets, helicopters, and drones. It has supported operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Libya, as well as nighttime special operations and personnel transport.

Although the authorities have not disclosed flight schedules or the number of aircraft involved, their deployment in the Dominican Republic may support maritime and aerial surveillance, movement of sensitive equipment, logistics for regional security operations, in-flight refueling, and transportation of technical personnel. The mission is part of ongoing security and technical cooperation agreements between both countries.