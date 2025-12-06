Already made plans? The weather forecast for this Saturday and Sunday of December

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (INDOMET ) said that this Saturday, the trough that is in the country will gradually move away, allowing the entry of an air mass with low humidity content associated with an anticyclonic system, favoring a mostly sunny and little cloudy environment in much of the national territory, ideal for the enjoyment of outdoor activities.

“However, the east wind could drag light cloudy patches and generate widely isolated showers towards areas such as María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, La Altagracia, El Seibo, Barahona and Pedernales, especially from the morning and, with greater probability, during the afternoon,” he explained.

They also indicated that, due to factors such as the northeast wind and occasional frontal passages, temperatures will remain calm and pleasant, especially during the night, early morning, and early hours of the day.

“These conditions will be even more noticeable in the mountainous areas and their valleys, where the formation of fog or mist is also common,” they pointed out.

The entity also revealed that this Sunday, the approach of a weak trough towards the country is forecast, which, in combination with the prevailing wind from the east/southeast, will cause, from the morning hours occasional clouds with weak to locally moderate showers and possible gusts of wind in La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez.

And in the afternoon, this activity will extend to localities such as San Cristóbal, San Pedro de Macorís, Santo Domingo, Peravia, San José de Ocoa, Azua, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal, Monseñor Nouel, among other points in the southwest and the Central Cordillera, until early evening.