Hospitals with high volume of patients with respiratory viruses

The greatest demand is for consultation and hospitalization services, while the system reports a significant increase in children with bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Santo Domingo — Health facilities across the country are registering a significant increase in pediatric consultations and hospitalizations, especially for bronchiolitis and pneumonia, driven by a rise in several respiratory viruses, particularly Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

According to the report for Epidemiological Week 47, sentinel surveillance shows intensified viral pressure, led by a notable increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which reached its highest level of the year and far exceeded the values ​​observed in 2024.

According to the official report, this behavior is manifested in a significant increase in pediatric consultations and hospitalizations, particularly for bronchiolitis and pneumonia. It is associated with an earlier, more intense, and longer-lasting epidemic pattern in 2025.

It indicates that recent rains, sustained humidity, and temperature variations have favored the transmissibility and persistence of RSV, enhancing its impact on healthcare demand.

Other viruses

In addition to RSV, other respiratory viruses continue to co-circulate at low to moderate levels, including influenza A(H3N2), influenza A(H1N1) pdm09, influenza B/Victoria, SARS-CoV-2, adenovirus, metapneumovirus, and parainfluenza.

The epidemiological surveillance system warns that the co-occurrence of multiple viruses increases the risk of coinfections; exacerbates chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma and COPD; and increases the likelihood of complications and hospitalizations among vulnerable people.

It is noted that this pattern is not isolated, as countries in the region, such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, and nations of the Southern Cone, report similar behavior, with an early RSV and a more active respiratory season than usual.

The Ministry of Public Health assures that it has strengthened virological surveillance, expanded sentinel sampling, and reinforced monitoring of the occupancy of neonatal and pediatric intensive care units (NICU and ICU), and has activated rapid referral routes for severe cases.

At the same time, the institution adds, influenza vaccination is being intensified in priority groups, including pregnant women, older adults, young children, and health personnel, as a key strategy to reduce complications, hospitalizations, and mortality.

At the community level, it is worth noting that preventive measures have been reinforced, promoting adequate ventilation of spaces, the use of masks in the presence of respiratory symptoms, respiratory hygiene (covering when coughing or sneezing), frequent hand washing, the reduction of overcrowding in educational centers and childcare facilities, and timely consultation in the event of warning signs.

Severe respiratory infections

The report details that, during the last week of reporting, 40 suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) were reported in the Dominican Republic, a slightly higher figure than in 2024, when 35 cases were reported.

The reports come from Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, the National District, and Santiago, provinces that account for the greatest hospital demand and, therefore, a greater number of severe respiratory cases.

So far this year, the country has recorded 1,559 suspected cases, a figure similar to 2014, with a moderate overall increase of 17%. The provinces with the highest cumulative caseload are Azua, Santiago, Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, and the National District.

Regarding the severity of the event, no deaths were reported in week 47. However, the annual total shows 54 deaths, 14 of them occurring in Santo Domingo, 13 in Santiago, six in San Cristóbal, and seven in the National District.

The Ministry of Public Health reiterated its call to the population to maintain preventive measures against respiratory diseases, promoting the use of masks in enclosed spaces or when flu-like symptoms are present, as well as frequent handwashing and respiratory hygiene practices.

Dengue

Regarding dengue reports, the epidemiological report indicates that in week 47, 38 suspected cases were reported, none of which were confirmed. These were concentrated mainly in Santo Domingo, followed by reports in the National District (1), La Vega (2), María Trinidad Sánchez, and Monte Cristi. Additionally, cases were registered in San Pedro de Macorís, San Juan, San Cristóbal, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, and Monseñor Nouel.

So far this year, the total is 1,811 suspected cases of dengue and 273 confirmed cases, figures that represent a significant decrease compared to the same period in 2024, when 10,159 suspected cases and 1,315 confirmed cases were reported.

The greatest burden of confirmed dengue cases is concentrated in the child and adolescent population, with clear peaks in the 1-9 and 10-19 year age groups.

Malaria

Regarding malaria, a disease in the process of elimination in the Dominican Republic, the report indicates that so far this year it maintains localized transmission, with 50,365 suspected cases and 836 confirmed cases, which is equivalent to a national cumulative incidence of 8.61 per 100,000 inhabitants, lower than the 10.38 registered in 2024.

The highest concentration of suspected cases is observed in historically endemic provinces or those with a history of outbreaks: Santo Domingo, San Juan, and Azua, areas that share ecological and social determinants that favor the proliferation of the vector, such as humid agricultural areas, labor mobility, and the presence of houses near bodies of water.

Among the confirmed cases, active transmission is concentrated in Azua, San Juan, Elías Piña, Santo Domingo, and Independencia.

Leptospirosis

Nationwide, so far this year, the system reports 15 deaths, 310 suspected cases, and 156 confirmed cases of leptospirosis, representing a lethality rate of 4.84%.

It indicates that during Epidemiological Week 47, leptospirosis in the Dominican Republic exhibits a behavior closely linked to the recent intense rains and floods, caused especially after the impact of Tropical Storm Melissa, which increased the population’s exposure to contaminated water, flooded soils and environments favorable for the proliferation of rodents, the main reservoirs of the causal agent.

The geographical distribution shows that the highest number of suspected cases is concentrated in provinces severely affected by the floods, with Santo Domingo standing out with 50 cases, followed by Santiago, La Altagracia, Puerto Plata and Duarte.

Regarding confirmed cases, Santo Domingo, La Altagracia, and Santiago stand out. As for mortality, 15 deaths were recorded, of which 27% occurred in Santo Domingo and 13.3% in La Vega.

The Ministry of Public Health indicated that it reinforced the response to leptospirosis after the recent rains, intensifying active surveillance of febrile cases, sample collection, and immediate notification in SINAVE.

At the community level, operations were carried out to clean ravines, control rodents, eliminate stagnant water and distribute chlorine, along with preventive education actions aimed at populations at greater risk.