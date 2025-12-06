The two respiratory viruses that are affecting the Dominican population

Dr. Clemente Terrero urged the public to go to the nearest health center as soon as they experience fever, cough, general malaise...

The doctor and former director of the Robert Reid Cabral Children’s Hospital, Clemente Terrero, informed on Friday that respiratory syncytial virus and influenza A and B are at the top of the list of viral illnesses currently affecting the Dominican population.

“The respiratory syncytial virus affects children more, and the second virus can affect the adult population and people who suffer from their own diseases,” indicated the infectologist.

He pointed out that this is a “normal situation” at this time of year. “They are seasonal viruses that produce an increase in the end-of-year period,” he said.

Similarly, Clemente Terrero urged the population to go to the nearest health center as soon as they present fever, cough, general malaise, nausea, diarrhea, congestion or nasal discharge, or other signs compatible with viral infections.

“You should go (to the doctor) when there is a dehydrated patient, who does not want to eat, who is vomiting a lot or who has strong discomfort”, said the doctor, while emphasizing that the presence of these viruses could decrease towards the end of January or during February.

Child affected by respiratory virus in Dominican Republic hospitals, Guillermo Burgos.

Preventive measures

Among the preventive measures recommended by the former candidate for the presidency of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD) are:

Get vaccinated against the influenza virus.

Keeping a distance from people affected by respiratory infection.