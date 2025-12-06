Viruses circulating are typical of the season

The different respiratory viruses circulating in the country are typical of the season. For this reason, it is recommended that the population take extreme care of hygiene and avoid contact with sick people.

Dr. Evangelina Soler, a pulmonologist, assures that the increase in respiratory processes is unquestionable. However, she insists that this is what is expected this season.

It is about seasonal viruses, such as influenza, that have led to an infectious rebound that warrants attention.

“Most of the patients that come to our office are affected by the influenza virus,” said the health professional when interviewed by Hoy. Other viruses are also appearing in the child population, such as the OC43 coronavirus variant. It affects mainly the youngest children.

Professionals in their offices are observing lung infections in young patients, says Soler. This infection produces bilateral lung infiltrates and is quite different from what we are used to seeing, as it previously showed little pathogenicity.

Recommendations

Wash your hands properly and avoid contact with people with respiratory symptoms, especially older adults and minors. People with health conditions such as kidney or cardiovascular diseases should avoid contact with people with respiratory infections.

The same applies to those with diabetes, liver diseases, and pulmonary problems. They should wash their hands and take care of their health.

Other specialists

Regarding respiratory infections, experts agree that viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and seasonal coronaviruses persist.

This week, Dr. Robert Paulino said that these viral diseases can be prolonged due to the variability in temperature and humidity. These increasingly aggressive viruses require continuous surveillance. Every day, specialists report more cases of respiratory diseases.

For specialists, viral diseases in the northern hemisphere call for preventive measures in the Dominican Republic this year to avoid outbreaks. The seasonal transition from winter to spring in the Northern Hemisphere marks a period of environmental change that influences the dynamics of infectious diseases.

Higher incidence

For specialists in these diseases, the seasonal transition is associated with increased incidence of respiratory and arboviral infections. Arboviruses, with the arrival of spring and increased humidity, create conditions conducive to their proliferation.