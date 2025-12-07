Climate Passing showers and pleasant temperatures in several provinces

A weak trough will generate some passing rains (showers) between light and moderate, over localities in Samaná, María Trinidad Sánchez, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, Santo Domingo, La Altagracia, El Seibo, and Barahona, among other nearby provinces. These precipitations will be more frequent in the afternoon hours, according to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology.

Indomet specified that for the rest of the country, mostly sunny skies with isolated cloud cover are expected.

He added that the temperature will remain pleasant due to the time of year, especially during the night and early morning. These conditions will be even more noticeable in the mountainous areas and valleys of the Cibao region, particularly in Santiago, La Vega, and Monseñor Nouel. We also anticipate periods of fog or mist tomorrow.

It is expected for Greater Santo Domingo.

National District: sunny skies with slight cloud cover and some passing showers.

Santo Domingo North: sunny skies with slight cloud cover and some passing showers.

Santo Domingo East: sunny skies with slight cloud cover and some passing showers.

Santo Domingo West: sunny skies with slight cloud cover and some passing showers.

Minimum temperatures between 21 °C and 23 °C and maximum temperatures between 30 °C and 32 °C.

This is how the week will begin.

For tomorrow, Monday, the arrival of a drier air mass combined with an anticyclonic system will maintain mostly sunny, mostly clear skies and little rain across almost the entire country. However, due to wind patterns and orographic effects, some isolated showers are expected in Monseñor Nouel, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, El Seibo, and other nearby provinces during the afternoon, especially in mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, no significant changes in weather conditions are expected, as we will continue under a mass of dry air and the influence of the high-pressure system (anticyclonic circulation). Therefore, there will be partially cloudy skies.