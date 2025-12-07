Government blocks entry of pork from Spain due to swine fever; restriction includes processed products

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic —

The director of the General Directorate of Livestock, Abel Madera, announced on Thursday the immediate suspension of imports of pork and pork products from Spain, following the confirmation of African Swine Fever in that country, considered the leading pork producer in Europe.

Madera explained that, although the Dominican Republic is not among the major buyers of Spanish fresh meat, the Dominican agricultural authorities acted preventively as soon as the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) officially confirmed, on November 28, the detection of the outbreak in wild boars in the region of Catalonia.

He also recalled that most of the Dominican demand for fresh and frozen pork comes from the United States.

The official assured that the measure seeks to protect national production and to avoid any risk of the disease entering Dominican territory.

“The restriction covers not only fresh and frozen meat, but also sausages, processed products, pork by-products and genetic material, until the international and Spanish authorities manage to control the outbreak and certify that it does not represent a threat,” he said.

Madera affirmed that the country maintains strict inspection protocols in ports and airports, especially for merchandise and agricultural products considered at risk. He also said that DIGEGA’s technical teams remain on alert to reinforce epidemiological surveillance in farms and production areas.