Process in development Santiago Hazim, former director of Senasa, is arrested

Lawyer Miguel Valerio, legal representative of the former director of the National Health Insurance (Senasa), Santiago Hazín, reported on Saturday night that his client was arrested and that the coercive measure will be known in the next 48 hours.

Valerio explained that, until the Public Prosecutor’s Office formally presents the request for coercion, the defense will not establish a definitive position.

“We will now await the coercive measure, which will be filed within 48 hours. At that point, we will be able to state our position,” the lawyer affirmed.

The lawyer added that the authorities previously interviewed Hazín for about 5 hours and that the defense has reiterated at all times the former official’s willingness to cooperate with the judicial process.

“My client has always been at the disposal of the justice system,” he maintained.

SeNaSa facade

Details of the Senasa case

The situation surrounding Senasa became a national focus after various sectors denounced administrative failures, payment delays, and operational decisions that sparked concern within the health system.

Political leaders, medical associations, and civil organizations agreed on warning signs of deterioration in management, while opposition voices demanded in-depth audits and pointed to possible irregularities.

Although the Government defended the institution’s stability, complaints about delays and the temporary suspension of services fueled public debate and increased pressure on the authorities.

Amid this scenario, official audits were initiated, changes were made to management positions, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into contracts linked to Senasa and other state entities.

The companies implicated defended the legality of their operations, while former officials and key players came forward to justify their actions. Allegations of embezzlement, oversight body interventions, and the Government’s response transformed the case into one of the most closely watched processes in the public sector, with the Attorney General’s Office anticipating further actions in the ongoing investigation.