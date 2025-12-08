Abinader orders Senasa to act as civil plaintiff to recover “Every last peso stolen”

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced on Sunday that he has instructed the National Health Insurance (Senasa) to serve as a civil plaintiff in order to recover “every last peso stolen” in an alleged corruption network that embezzled billions of pesos from the public health insurer. The scheme is attributed to former Senasa director Santiago Hazim and several associates, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Abinader welcomed the fact that those implicated are now facing justice and urged that “the full weight of the law” be applied to anyone who defrauded the State. He explained that he ordered an immediate internal investigation after receiving early signs of irregularities at Senasa, a probe that later confirmed “strong indications of serious acts of corruption.” The findings were sent directly to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The president’s remarks follow the launch of Operation Cobra, a prosecutorial initiative aimed at securing criminal convictions and recovering public funds allegedly diverted through Senasa. As part of the operation, authorities arrested former director Santiago Marcelo F. Hazim Albainy and seven others: Gustavo Enrique Messina Cruz, Germán Rafael Robles Quiñones, Francisco Iván Minaya Pérez, Eduardo Read Estrella, Cinty Acosta Sención, Ramón Alan Speakler Mateo, and Ada Ledesma Ubiera.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office added that additional individuals and companies remain under investigation and may face charges as the case progresses.