INTRANT restricts cargo traffic for Christmas and New Year

Santo Domingo.- INTRANT announced temporary restrictions on cargo vehicles during the Christmas and New Year holidays to strengthen road safety. The measure will apply from December 23–26 and December 30–January 2, covering all permits, including those for Restricted Access Zones (ZAR), under Resolution 011-2025.

Special conditional permits will be granted only for essential goods such as fuel, water, food, medicine, toys and hospital waste. Companies must be registered as Freight Transport Operators on INTRANT’s digital platform to request them. Double trailers and oversized or overweight loads will not receive permits due to safety risks.

Essential service vehicles—including ambulances, utility maintenance trucks, water tankers and roadside assistance units—are exempt.

Violations will be penalized with a fine equivalent to one minimum public-sector wage. Permits can be requested and paid for online, with QR-coded authorization available for download.

INTRANT director Milton Morrison stressed that the goal is to reduce risks on the roads and protect families during the holidays. The agency also reminded drivers that cargo vehicles must always follow traffic rules, including speed limits, proper load securing, covering loose materials and using the right lane.