President Abinader honors Army members during Christmas luncheon

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader joined more than 2,500 members of the Dominican Republic Army on Sunday for a traditional Christmas luncheon at the 16 de Agosto Military Camp, where he highlighted their commitment, honesty, and patriotism. He said he felt “deeply proud” of the armed forces and reaffirmed his pledge to continue improving conditions for soldiers and their families.

Abinader emphasized that integrity and dedication to the nation are the greatest legacy military personnel can leave to future generations, noting that their service embodies loyalty to the Republic and to their homeland.

The president also extended his best wishes for 2026, expressing hopes for health, success, and continued progress for both the Army and the Dominican Republic.