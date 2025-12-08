U.S. Ambassador holds dialogue with Dominican pro-family organizations

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Leah F. Campos, held a meeting with representatives of several civil society organizations—including the Women’s Forum in Defense of Life and Family (Fomudevi), the Christian Action Group, the Happy Marriage Movement, and Youth With a Mission (YWAM)—to discuss their participation in the country’s legislative processes.

During the meeting, Ambassador Campos shared copies of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Geneva Consensus letter to encourage dialogue around related issues. Fomudevi president Damaris Patrocinio expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s openness to collaboration, both during the meeting and publicly on social media. He affirmed the organization’s willingness to work with the U.S. Embassy on initiatives of mutual interest, particularly those related to life, family, sovereignty, and Judeo-Christian values.

Fomudevi also thanked the participating organizations, noting that the meeting took place in a cordial and respectful environment that strengthened shared values and cooperation among the groups.