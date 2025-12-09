Abinader announces comeback of Presidente Festival in 2026

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the Presidente Festival will return in 2026 after a decade-long pause, with the event once again organized by Cervecería Nacional Dominicana (CND). Considered the country’s most important artistic festival, the event has been a cultural icon since 1998, bringing together massive audiences and top national and international performers.

CND explained that relaunching the festival is part of a broader investment strategy aimed at boosting local development, strengthening the entertainment industry, and celebrating Dominican identity. The company highlighted that the festival has historically served as a platform for cultural innovation, creating opportunities for artists and contributing to economic growth, tourism, and the creative sector.

The 2026 edition is envisioned as a collaborative, countrywide effort that supports businesses, entrepreneurs, and creative talent. According to CND president Fabián Suárez, the festival’s return is a tribute to Dominican spirit and a renewed commitment to promoting art, culture, and sustainable development. The company plans to spend the year leading up to the event reinforcing its cultural initiatives and preparing a festival designed for all Dominicans.