Abinader announces “Puntos VIDA,” a safety network for women

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced that the Dominican Republic recorded a 28.17% reduction in femicides in 2025, dropping from 71 cases in 2024 to 51 this year. While recognizing the progress, he emphasized that gender-based violence remains a national emergency requiring urgent and humane action. The announcement was made during LA Semanal con la Prensa, where he introduced “Puntos VIDA,” a nationwide network of safe spaces for women facing violence.

The VIDA (Surveillance, Identification, Reporting, and Assistance) initiative will certify public and private establishments as immediate support points for women at risk. These locations will have trained personnel capable of assessing danger levels, contacting authorities, providing safe accompaniment, and coordinating directly with 911, the VIDA Line, and protection services. Abinader stated that all central government institutions will be the first to undergo certification to set an example for the private sector.

Once implemented in government offices, the program will expand to businesses such as supermarkets, malls, pharmacies, gas stations, banks, and healthcare centers. Certified spaces must meet requirements including private areas, phone access, extended operating hours, and staff trained in gender-sensitive and trauma-informed care. Integrated with the Attorney General’s VITALIA strategy, the Puntos VIDA aim to ensure that no woman in the Dominican Republic is ever far from a secure place where she can seek help.