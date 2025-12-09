Abinader downplays alleged pressure from the Biden administration

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader responded on Monday to recent statements by U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos claiming that the United States, under the Joe Biden administration, pressured the Dominican Republic to keep its border with Haiti open during periods of high tension. Abinader recalled that at the 2022 Summit of the Americas, the Biden administration introduced a regional migration pact that all countries signed—except the Dominican Republic, which declined due to its unique situation with Haiti.

Abinader emphasized that the country’s decision not to sign the agreement reflects the special security challenges posed by the Haitian crisis. His remarks were made during his weekly press conference at the National Palace, where he reiterated that the Dominican Republic acted independently in managing its border policies despite external expectations.