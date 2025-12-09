Dominican Republic’s e-passport officially added to ICAO’s Public Key Directory

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has been formally admitted to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD), a move that enhances the security of its new electronic passport and strengthens its integration into the global travel document verification system.

The admission was confirmed during ICAO’s traditional Key Ceremony, where the Director General of Passports, Lorenzo Ramírez, presented the official certificate to ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar. Dominican representatives attending the event included Ambassador Bartolomé Pujals, Civil Aviation Board president Héctor Porcella, and Ambassador Juan José Portorreal, on behalf of Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.

Ramírez highlighted that the country now joins more than 100 states and entities that use the PKD to ensure the authenticity and global validation of their travel documents, marking an important step toward safer borders, more efficient migration procedures, and greater international recognition for the Dominican Republic.