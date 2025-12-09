Government clarifies arrival of U.S. military planes falls under bilateral cooperation agreement

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader confirmed during his weekly press conference that the recent arrival of U.S. military aircraft at two Dominican bases is part of an existing cooperation agreement between the Dominican Republic and the United States. Responding to questions about unusual air traffic observed over the weekend, he emphasized that these operations are routine and fall fully within the scope of the agreement.

Abinader clarified that the pact allows limited use of infrastructure at the San Isidro Air Base and Las Américas Airport, where a C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III landed on Sunday, prompting public debate. The president stressed that these flights involved logistical coordination and security cooperation—not migration matters.