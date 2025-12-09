Public Prosecutor seeks 18 months of preventive detention in SeNaSa case

Santo Domingo.- The Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested 18 months of pretrial detention for ten individuals accused of embezzling billions of pesos from the National Health Insurance (SeNaSa) through Operation Cobra. The group is led by former SeNaSa director Santiago Marcelo F. Hazim Albainy and includes former officials and collaborators allegedly involved in a large-scale corruption network.

Prosecutors filed the request before the Office of Permanent Attention Services in the National District, asking the court to declare the case complex due to the magnitude of the fraud. According to prosecutor Héctor García, the defendants are accused of defrauding the Dominican State of at least 15 billion pesos through coordinated criminal actions.

The investigation is being led by Pepca and the Directorate General for Prosecution, under deputy prosecutor Wilson Camacho and prosecutor Mirna Ortiz. The charges include conspiracy among public officials, prevarication, criminal association, bribery, embezzlement, fraud, document forgery, and money laundering.