Civil Aviation recognized for promoting meritocracy during national integrity campaign

DIGEIG director general Milagros Ortiz Bosch presents the recognition to IDAC deputy director general Paola Aimée Plá Puello, accompanied by Andrés Bautista, Administrative Minister of the Presidency; interim director Carlos Rosado; and DIGEIG executive director Ivelisse Barinas. (Photo: IDAC)

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) received national recognition for its efforts to promote meritocracy and strengthen equal opportunity within the public sector during the 2025 National Campaign for Integrity in Public Administration, “Dominicana sin corrupción,” organized by the General Directorate of Government Ethics and Integrity (DIGEIG).

The award highlights IDAC’s commitment to performance-based development, transparent processes and fairness across its workforce—values central to the campaign’s fifth edition.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to ethics, integrity in government and transparency, pillars that strengthen public trust and help build a fair and efficient administration,” said IDAC deputy director general Paola Aimée Plá Puello during the ceremony.

Milagros Ortiz Bosch, director general of DIGEIG, encouraged all government institutions to improve their performance across the categories evaluated, with special emphasis on those linked to the fight against corruption—an issue frequently underscored by President Luis Abinader.

Other institutions recognized alongside IDAC included the Airport Department, the Commission for the Promotion of National Irrigation System Technification, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) and the Directorate of Road and Avenue Beautification.

The ceremony was presided over by Ortiz Bosch and attended by senior officials such as Andrés Bautista, Administrative Minister of the Presidency; José Rijo Presbot, director general of the National Budget Office; and Félix Antonio Santana García, Comptroller General of the Republic.