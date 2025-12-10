Dominican Army seizes 44,800 smuggled cigarettes at Montecristi checkpoint

Montecristi, DR.- The Dominican Republic’s military intercepted a smuggling operation in Montecristi on Wednesday, confiscating over 44,000 cigarettes hidden in a minibús attempting to bypass a security checkpoint. The operation, conducted at the La Solitaria checkpoint, led to the arrest of driver Modesto Ogando and his passenger, Johanny Portorreal Guzmán.

According to the military’s statement, the cigarettes were concealed inside a white Daihatsu Hijet as the vehicle tried to avoid inspection. The seized contraband —identified as the Capital brand of foreign origin— will be processed at Fortaleza San Fernando by the Dominican Army as authorities advance legal action.

This incident is part of a larger effort by the Dominican military and customs authorities to clamp down on cross-border smuggling, especially in border provinces like Montecristi. Earlier seizures in the region, including caches hidden within vehicle chassis and large consignments in rural areas, highlight an entrenched trafficking network.

By intercepting such large shipments, military forces aim to curb illicit trade that undercuts national revenues and contributes to organized crime. The operation serves as a reminder of the Dominican government’s resolution to strengthen border security and protect legal commerce.