Edesur unveils RD$155 million grid expansion to power Dominican growth

Santo Domingo.- Edesur Dominicana has launched a strategic overhaul of its power grid, unveiling a RD$155 million initiative aimed at expanding and optimizing electrical infrastructure across its service area. The plan focuses on intervening in ten key substations —from Paraíso and UASD 138 kV to Herrera and Bayona— and constructing new distribution lines to accommodate rising demand during peak periods. Edesur expects to increase its operational buffer by over 30% in densely populated zones, ensuring reliable electricity when it’s needed most.

A central goal of the project is to slash technical losses in the network—currently estimated between 10% and 17% in targeted circuits. The company is installing additional transformers, creating new medium-voltage output lines, and boosting substation capacity. One flagship upgrade includes a 10–14 MVA transformer at Herrera’s operations center, coupled with a new 40 MVA Alfa substation designed to redistribute roughly 25.9 MVA of load from stressed nodes.

The improvements will directly benefit an estimated 400,000 customers across around 70 communities in Santo Domingo and the National District. By strengthening distribution stability and minimizing the risk of prolonged outages during the coming summer, Edesur aims to deliver both enhanced service quality and greater public confidence in grid resilience.

This infrastructure push underscores a long-term vision: transforming a reactive maintenance model into a proactive investment strategy. By prioritizing grid modernization now, Edesur is not only addressing immediate reliability concerns but also laying the foundation for future growth, an essential move for a country with expanding energy needs and urban development on the horizon.