Guarantee set for three teachers in Stephora Anne-Mircie Joseph case

Santiago, DR.- A Santiago court has ordered a RD$500,000 cash guarantee and periodic check-ins for three teachers implicated in the death of 11-year-old Stephora Anne-Mircie Joseph during a school outing, while the school’s director walks free. The Permanent Attention Judge, Yerixa Cabral, ruled that the three accused —Yris del Carmen Reyes Adames, Francisca Josefina Tavárez Vélez, and Vilma Altagracia Vargas Morel— must post the bond through an insurance company and routinely report to authorities.

Meanwhile, Gisela González, the director of the Leonardo Da Vinci Institute, was granted unconditional release, as the court found no evidence directly linking her to the tragedy. González’s lawyer, María del Pilar Zuleta, emphasized that her client wasn’t on site when the incident occurred and praised the decision as “aligned with justice.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, backed by PEPCA (Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Administrative Corruption), immediately announced its intention to appeal, arguing that the measures are insufficient given the gravity of the allegations. Prosecutor Olga Dina Llaverías stated that the MP “is not satisfied with the decision” and will formally challenge the ruling once notified.

Defense attorneys for the three teachers pledged their clients’ full compliance with the imposed conditions and reaffirmed their commitment to transparency in the investigation. Their counsel, Lorenzo Fermín, acknowledged the emotional toll of the case, expressing solidarity with Stephora’s family while stressing that the accused “are committed to ensuring the truth comes to light.”