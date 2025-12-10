Minor door malfunction on Santo Domingo Metro’s Line 1 forces brief evacuation

Santo Domingo.– A minor malfunction on Line 1 of the Santo Domingo Metro led to the evacuation of passengers on Tuesday afternoon at the Pedro Livio Cedeño station, according to the Office for the Reorganization of Transportation (Opret).

The incident occurred when a door system on one of the train cars failed to operate correctly, prompting Metro staff to direct passengers onto the platform so they could board the next train. Line 1 runs from Villa Mella, in Santo Domingo Norte, to the Centro de los Héroes in the National District.

Opret described the issue as “a brief incident involving the door system of one of the cars,” and said it was resolved within minutes. The agency emphasized that protocols were applied as established and noted that such events are considered routine in metro systems worldwide.

“This was a minor issue, corrected in a matter of minutes, and service returned to normal,” the institution stated.

Opret added that the passenger transfer typically takes between four and eight minutes and forms part of standard response procedures within the network.

The Santo Domingo Metro has reported several system failures throughout the year, prompting frustration among commuters and occasional service disruptions.