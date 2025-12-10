Senasa case heightens pressure as senators call for equal treatment

Santo Domingo.- Allegations of corruption at the National Health Insurance agency (Senasa) have intensified scrutiny over public administration, prompting senators from the governing party and the opposition to call for a full investigation without privileges for any of the individuals involved.

Throughout Tuesday’s discussions, lawmakers repeated the same message: the case must move forward regardless of the positions or political connections of those implicated. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has accused ten people, including former executive director Santiago Hazim, of establishing a parallel decision-making structure inside the institution to divert funds, manipulate provider authorizations, falsify documents and alter financial statements.

Senate president Ricardo de los Santos framed the situation as a clear signal that “sacred cows” do not exist under the current administration. He recalled President Luis Abinader’s frequent statement that he has “friends, not accomplices,” and stressed that transparency remains an essential guideline of his government.

Governing-party senators reinforced that stance. Julito Fulcar said the responsible approach is to allow justice to proceed and ensure due process for every defendant. Alexis Victoria Yeb noted that he had raised concerns about irregularities more than a year ago and described the investigation as evidence that the Government has allowed prosecutors to act. “Let it fall where it may,” he said.

Senator Antonio Taveras restated that no one connected to the current administration should remain outside judicial review if responsibilities are confirmed. Senator Ginette Bournigal added that in recent years the justice system has shown greater firmness and that any official involved in irregularities must face consequences.

Calls for accountability also came from the opposition. Fuerza del Pueblo senator Eduard Espíritusanto argued that the investigation must reach its final conclusions and warned that cases involving public health require zero tolerance. He described the situation as “a complete shame” and said the health of Dominicans cannot be put at risk.