Senasa scandal: Public Prosecutor brands health scheme betrayal most “cruel and sinister”

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is facing a stark warning from Deputy Prosecutor Wilson Camacho, who has labeled the unfolding Senasa scandal as “the most sinister and cruel” case ever handled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. He emphasized that the alleged misuse of funds strikes at the heart of a health system that serves more than eight million Dominicans, plundering critical medical resources from the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

Dubbed “Operation Cobra,” investigators believe up to RD$15 billion may have been embezzled from the National Health Insurance fund, with that figure —and the number of suspects— expected to grow as the investigation continues. Among those accused are former Senasa director Santiago Hazim and at least nine others, facing a range of charges including corruption, embezzlement, forgery, and money laundering.

The investigation is being led by PEPCA, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Administrative Corruption, underscoring the government’s commitment to dismantling systemic fraud.

Camacho drew attention to the human cost behind the staggering sums, warning that this corrupt structure literally deprived sick people—especially the poor—of essential medicine. He expressed deep outrage that institutions meant to protect public health instead became tools for organized fraud.

With preventive detention hearings already underway and possible further arrests on the horizon, this case could redefine accountability in Dominican health governance. If charges stick, the Senasa scandal may become a watershed moment for reform—and a stern reminder of the devastating consequences when public trust is betrayed.