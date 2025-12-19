DGP presents new electronic passport featuring over 70 security measures

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Passports (DGP) introduced the Dominican Republic’s new electronic passport on Friday, marking a major upgrade in travel document security and technology.

The e-passport includes a secure microchip that stores biometric data such as fingerprints and facial recognition, along with a digital photo and electronic signature. It features more than 70 security elements—including holograms and special inks—integrated into a durable polycarbonate data page to prevent fraud and tampering.

Designed to meet international standards, the new passport improves processing speed at immigration checkpoints and enhances traveler security, while its interior pages highlight key aspects of Dominican history and culture.