Merchants in the National District say sales have been slow during December

Santo Domingo, DR — December is usually marked by two things for Dominicans: holidays and rising prices for basic goods.

Journalists from Listín Diario visited different markets in the National District and noticed that merchants were upset about the slow sales of essential foods during and after the Christmas holidays.

“Things are bad. Well, things have been bad all year. People don’t have money, and the government has neglected that,” said Luis José Tejada, a merchant who has been selling at the Mercado Nuevo de la Duarte for more than two decades.

Inside the Mercado Nuevo de la Avenida Duarte. Jorge Martínez/ Listín Diario

José Tejada’s statements coincided with those of several market vendors, who say they have never been in a situation like the one in 2025.

“In the market, you sell more or less. People go and buy in other places where many sell the same things as here,” said Juan Bautista.

Inside the market, sales were slow due to the date and other reasons, according to the vendors.

Villa Consuelo Market

On the other hand, the situation at the Villa Consuelo Market was calm; some of the meat and sausage vendors did not even show up for work, while others were seen cleaning up.

Juan Tomás Mercado, owner of a stall, said that things were “very slow and strange” during the month of December.

“There is a saying that ‘after the storm comes the calm,’ but this year there was no storm, we have only had calm. There is nothing, it has been like this throughout the year,” he revealed.

Vendors and merchants inside the Villa Consuelo Market. Jorge Martinez/Listín Diario

However, Maritza Feliz, owner of Carnicería Teteo, had a different view from Tomás Mercado. She took the opportunity to reveal that December had been a “good month.”

“This has been a very good December.

Sales were slow during the year, but in December they were very dynamic,” she said.

Prices after Christmas Eve

After visiting both markets, reporters from this media outlet confirmed that the prices of seasonal foods such as chicken range from RD$90 to RD$95 after Christmas Eve, and pork from RD$120 to RD$140.

Other foods such as carrots, cabbage, lettuce, onions, potatoes, and rice range from RD$40 to RD$120. Likewise, the prices of ripe and green bananas remain between RD$25 and RD$30.