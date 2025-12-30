One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Autovía del Este in La Romana

La Romana.- A multi-vehicle collision early on Monday morning left one person dead and six vehicles damaged on the Autovía del Este, near the Dulce River bridge in La Romana province. The accident occurred shortly after 8:20 a.m., prompting a large emergency response.

The victim was identified as Marino Vinicio Beriguete Montero, 52, a resident of Las Yayas. He was traveling as a passenger in a white Daihatsu Delta truck driven by Yiwel Yorleny Abreu Ogando, who was unharmed, according to preliminary reports.

Emergency units from 911, Digesett, firefighters, RD Vial, and Civil Defense responded to the scene. The vehicles involved included a Toyota minibus, Hyundai H-1, Nissan NV200, Toyota Vitz, Toyota Corolla, and the Daihatsu Delta. The body was removed by forensic doctor Benito Antonio Quelly Peña, and all vehicles were transferred to Digesett as authorities continue investigating the cause of the accident.