One dead in multi-vehicle crash on Autovía del Este in La Romana
La Romana.- A multi-vehicle collision early on Monday morning left one person dead and six vehicles damaged on the Autovía del Este, near the Dulce River bridge in La Romana province. The accident occurred shortly after 8:20 a.m., prompting a large emergency response.
The victim was identified as Marino Vinicio Beriguete Montero, 52, a resident of Las Yayas. He was traveling as a passenger in a white Daihatsu Delta truck driven by Yiwel Yorleny Abreu Ogando, who was unharmed, according to preliminary reports.
Emergency units from 911, Digesett, firefighters, RD Vial, and Civil Defense responded to the scene. The vehicles involved included a Toyota minibus, Hyundai H-1, Nissan NV200, Toyota Vitz, Toyota Corolla, and the Daihatsu Delta. The body was removed by forensic doctor Benito Antonio Quelly Peña, and all vehicles were transferred to Digesett as authorities continue investigating the cause of the accident.
Sorry there was a death. May Sr. Montero rest in peace.
The location of the crash is at the bottom base of opposing inclines. This poster is familiar with the location. It is quite possible the vehicles involved in the crash were at velocities exceeding reasonable norms while in close proximity to each other. All that is needed to create chaos is one imprudent maneuver or a mechanical failure of some type.