Transport unions end dispute and move forward with 27 de Febrero Corridor

Santo Domingo.- The National Transportation Federation New Option (Fenatrano) and the Association of Car Owners of 27 de Febrero (Asoprocavefe), led by Juan Hubieres, along with transport operator Pedro Gómez, formally submitted an agreement on Tuesday to the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) to begin operations of the long-delayed 27 de Febrero Transport Corridor next year.

The filing of the memorandum of understanding ends a conflict that had stalled the corridor’s implementation for several years. Hubieres explained that the agreement, originally signed last June by Fenatrano, Asoprocavefe, and the group represented by Pedro Marcelino Gómez Morel, resolves internal disputes and ongoing litigation. He noted that submitting the document now ensures there are no obstacles to the government’s planned corridor projects for the coming year.

Pedro Gómez welcomed the agreement, calling it a turning point after years of disagreement and stressing that it benefits all operators involved and supports the growth of the transport sector. The parties agreed that the operating license for the 27 de Febrero Corridor will be issued in the name of the current operators, including Asoprocavefe, Sitraur R-1, Aspchopicma, and Asochotrece, among others.