Heavy rains cause flooding in Puerto Plata and Sosúa

Puerto Plata.- Heavy rains since early morning have caused flooding in several areas of Puerto Plata province, affecting both the main municipality of San Felipe de Puerto Plata and the municipality of Sosúa.

In Sosúa, flooded streets have disrupted traffic, forcing drivers to turn back or seek alternate routes. Affected areas include Palm Village, Playa Laguna, Maranata, Villa María, Villa Enmanuel, Los Castillo and Sosúa Abajo.

In San Felipe de Puerto Plata, flooding has been reported in the historic center, along Presidente Caamaño Avenue, and in several southern neighborhoods. The president of the Maranata neighborhood association urged authorities to provide assistance to residents impacted by the rising waters.