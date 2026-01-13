Dominican passport climbs to 65th place in Henley Passport Index 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Henley Passport Index 2026, compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), confirms sustained progress in the global mobility of the Dominican passport, reflecting a steady improvement in the country’s international standing.

At the start of 2026, the Dominican passport ranks 65th worldwide, marking a notable advance compared to previous years. In 2023 it ranked 78th, climbed to 70th in 2024, reached 67th in 2025, and now stands 13 positions higher than three years ago. This upward trend is linked to increased diplomatic openness and expectations surrounding the implementation of the Dominican electronic passport, whose full rollout is projected for 2025–2026.

According to the official Henley & Partners report, Dominican passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 72 destinations, while 154 countries still require a prior visa. Accessible destinations include several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. In Europe, access remains limited to countries like Ireland, Russia, and Turkey, as the Dominican Republic does not have visa-free access to the Schengen Area.

Selective access is also available in Asia and Africa, including destinations such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Morocco, and Senegal, as well as certain territories and dependencies like Hong Kong (SAR), the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, and Curaçao.