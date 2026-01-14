President Abinader receives first Dominican electronic passport

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Passports (DGP) officially launched the implementation of the new Dominican electronic passport during an event led by President Luis Abinader at the institution’s new headquarters. The ceremony marked a major step in the modernization of the country’s travel document system, with the president receiving the first biometric passport issued in the Dominican Republic.

According to the DGP, the initial phase includes the collection of biometric data from government officials and diplomats, along with the gradual opening of appointments for citizens starting January 15. Director General Lorenzo Ramírez explained that the phased rollout aims to ensure a secure, efficient, and orderly transition by validating technological systems, training staff, and improving the user experience before nationwide issuance begins.

General enrollment will start on February 19 in the highest-demand offices in Santo Domingo and the northern region, before expanding across the country. The new Dominican electronic passport incorporates advanced biometric technology, more than 130 security features, and an encrypted chip aligned with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. It will be valid for 10 years for adults and five years for minors. The DGP also announced added services such as home delivery and a repatriation benefit for Dominicans abroad, while confirming that the current mechanical passport will remain in circulation during the transition period.