Casa Dominicana launched in Hong Kong and Macao to boost trade and tourism

Casa Dominicana/Hong Kong and Macao was officially launched as a new initiative by the firm InvestDR, aimed at promoting Dominican culture and strengthening trade, investment, and tourism ties between the Dominican Republic and the Chinese markets of Hong Kong and Macao.

The initiative has the backing of the Dominican Consulate General and the Dominican-Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, as part of broader efforts to expand the Dominican Republic’s presence in Asia. The presentation took place during a luncheon hosted by InvestDR President Kelly Leung, who highlighted the country’s potential as an attractive destination for investors from Hong Kong and Macau.

The event also served to recognize individuals and organizations that have contributed to promoting Dominican trade, investment, and tourism in the region, including Sonia Chan Prado of the Macao Association for the Promotion of Exchange between Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and Dato’ Sri Maximus Baldur of the World Trade United Foundation. Several representatives from business, religious, and diplomatic sectors attended, and outgoing Consul General Eduardo Álvarez called on participants to continue supporting the incoming consul general, Luis Ernesto Camilo.