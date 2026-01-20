Lawyer denounces YouTube for blocking videos with Dominican National Anthem

Santo Domingo.- Lawyer Jaime Bobadilla reported that the Interstreet Records system, which operates alongside YouTube, has blocked videos containing the Dominican National Anthem, claiming intellectual property violations. Bobadilla said he was surprised by the removals, stressing that the anthem should not be subject to such restrictions.

Following the complaint, the Ministry of Culture confirmed that its legal department is investigating the situation to ensure respect for national symbols. Authorities reiterated that the Dominican National Anthem is not protected by copyright or commercial ownership claims.

Bobadilla raised the issue through a video published on his X account, describing the takedown requests as an attack on a key symbol of Dominican identity. He emphasized that the anthem, written by Emilio Prud’Homme with music by José Reyes, belongs to the nation and should not be restricted on digital platforms.