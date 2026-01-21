Dominican passports: traditional and electronic versions to operate in parallel

Santo Domingo.- The Director General of Passports, Lorenzo Ramírez, confirmed that traditional passports will remain valid and can be used without restrictions while the Dominican Republic transitions to the new biometric passport. Speaking on the radio program “Esto no tiene nombre”, he assured that there is no immediate obligation to replace current documents, and travelers with valid passports may continue using them at international ports and airports.

Ramírez explained that the new electronic passport will be issued to first-time applicants, those renewing their documents, or citizens whose passports have less than six months before expiration. He emphasized that both formats will coexist during the transition period. The biometric passport includes more than 100 security features, such as an encrypted chip and anti-counterfeiting elements, aligning the country with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and strengthening border security.

The rollout will be gradual, starting at headquarters and expanding to high-demand offices, inland branches, and consulates abroad. For the Dominican diaspora, implementation is expected between August and November. Ramírez also highlighted service improvements, noting that regular passport issuance has been reduced to 24 hours in the National District and up to 72 hours nationwide, with additional measures such as airport offices for emergencies and home capture services for people with limited mobility.

Finally, he stated that the new passport will cost RD$6,700 for adults, valid for 10 years, under a model that does not require upfront State funding. Ramírez urged citizens to follow official schedules and use authorized channels for appointments, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing a modern, secure, and efficient travel document.