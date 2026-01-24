Trough effect: Rain today in at least 18 provinces

Moderate downpours will continue today, with thunderstorms and gusts of wind in La Altagracia, Samaná, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, Espaillat, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez, La Vega, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón, Elías Piña, San Juan, and Santo Domingo.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) also reported that the rains will be due to a trough and will begin in the morning, continue until the afternoon, and decrease at night.

The agency predicts that temperatures will remain low, especially in the mountains and valleys, due to the time of year, and that fog may occur.