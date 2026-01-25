At least 20 flights between the United States and the Dominican Republic canceled due to winter storm

Santo Domingo — Adverse weather conditions associated with a storm affecting the United States have led to the cancellation of at least 20 flights between the Dominican Republic and several US cities, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The cancellations mainly affect routes connecting Santo Domingo and Punta Cana with New York (JFK and Newark), Boston, and other cities, on Saturday, the 24th, and Sunday, the 25th.

Flights cancelled from Santo Domingo (SDQ):

Santo Domingo – JFK

Saturday 24

JetBlue JBU2510, with a scheduled departure at 8:59 pm

Sunday 25

JetBlue JBU2110

Delta Airlines DAL1829

Delta Airlines DAL1942

JetBlue JBU610

JetBlue JBU1510

JFK – Santo Domingo (Las Américas Airport)

JetBlue JBU1009

Delta Airlines DAL1908

JetBlue JBU509

Santo Domingo – Newark (Sunday 25)

United Airlines UAL1473

United Airlines UAL2489

Newark – Santo Domingo (Sunday 25)

United Airlines UAL2404

United Airlines UAL1984

Santo Domingo – Boston

Saturday 24

JetBlue JBU2830, with a scheduled departure at 7:19 pm

Sunday 25

JetBlue JBU1830

Miami

According to the FlightAware website, flights between the Dominican Republic and Miami are still scheduled, with no cancellations reported so far, but several delays.

Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)

JFK – Punta Cana (Sunday 25)

JetBlue JBU1269

Delta Airlines DAL2985

JetBlue JBU1169

American Airlines AAL3043

Punta Cana – JFK

Delta Airlines DAL2974

JetBlue JBU1168

JetBlue JBU268 (A320)

Delta Airlines DAL1833

American Airlines AAL2967

JetBlue JBU1268, scheduled for Saturday the 24th at 8:15 pm

Newark – Punta Cana (Sunday 25)

United Airlines UAL2122

Punta Cana – Boston Logan

JetBlue JBU496

Delta Airlines DAL1971

Monday 26

According to Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), the operator of six airports in the country, extreme weather conditions have forced the extension of cancellations until Monday, January 26.

The affected flights are as follows:

Arajet 2005 (Boston)

Arajet 2363

Delta Airlines 1917 (JFK)

JetBlue 1830 (Boston)

JetBlue 509 (JFK)

JetBlue 1637 (SJU)

JetBlue 1009 (JFK)

In Puerto PlataSo far, Aerodom confirms the cancellation of three flights at Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, which were scheduled for Sunday, January 25: -United Airlines 1837, departing from Newark -JetBlue 627, departing from New York -American Airlines 2242, departing from Charlotte

Airlines are advising passengers to check the status of their flights directly with each company, as weather conditions could cause further cancellations or delays in the coming hours.