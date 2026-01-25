At least 20 flights between the United States and the Dominican Republic canceled due to winter storm
Santo Domingo — Adverse weather conditions associated with a storm affecting the United States have led to the cancellation of at least 20 flights between the Dominican Republic and several US cities, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
The cancellations mainly affect routes connecting Santo Domingo and Punta Cana with New York (JFK and Newark), Boston, and other cities, on Saturday, the 24th, and Sunday, the 25th.
Flights cancelled from Santo Domingo (SDQ):
Santo Domingo – JFK
- Saturday 24
JetBlue JBU2510, with a scheduled departure at 8:59 pm
- Sunday 25
JetBlue JBU2110
Delta Airlines DAL1829
Delta Airlines DAL1942
JetBlue JBU610
JetBlue JBU1510
JFK – Santo Domingo (Las Américas Airport)
JetBlue JBU1009
Delta Airlines DAL1908
JetBlue JBU509
Santo Domingo – Newark (Sunday 25)
United Airlines UAL1473
United Airlines UAL2489
Newark – Santo Domingo (Sunday 25)
United Airlines UAL2404
United Airlines UAL1984
Santo Domingo – Boston
- Saturday 24
JetBlue JBU2830, with a scheduled departure at 7:19 pm
- Sunday 25
JetBlue JBU1830
Miami
According to the FlightAware website, flights between the Dominican Republic and Miami are still scheduled, with no cancellations reported so far, but several delays.
Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
- JFK – Punta Cana (Sunday 25)
JetBlue JBU1269
Delta Airlines DAL2985
JetBlue JBU1169
American Airlines AAL3043
Punta Cana – JFK
Delta Airlines DAL2974
JetBlue JBU1168
JetBlue JBU268 (A320)
Delta Airlines DAL1833
American Airlines AAL2967
JetBlue JBU1268, scheduled for Saturday the 24th at 8:15 pm
Newark – Punta Cana (Sunday 25)
United Airlines UAL2122
Punta Cana – Boston Logan
JetBlue JBU496
Delta Airlines DAL1971
JetBlue JBU496
Monday 26
According to Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), the operator of six airports in the country, extreme weather conditions have forced the extension of cancellations until Monday, January 26.
The affected flights are as follows:
Arajet 2005 (Boston)
Arajet 2363
Delta Airlines 1917 (JFK)
JetBlue 1830 (Boston)
JetBlue 509 (JFK)
JetBlue 1637 (SJU)
JetBlue 1009 (JFK)
In Puerto PlataSo far, Aerodom confirms the cancellation of three flights at Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata, which were scheduled for Sunday, January 25:
-United Airlines 1837, departing from Newark
-JetBlue 627, departing from New York
-American Airlines 2242, departing from Charlotte
Airlines are advising passengers to check the status of their flights directly with each company, as weather conditions could cause further cancellations or delays in the coming hours.